Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LRN, KTOS, UNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN), where a total of 2,017 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 201,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 369,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) saw options trading volume of 5,890 contracts, representing approximately 589,000 underlying shares or approximately 54% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,300 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 22,675 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 1,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:
