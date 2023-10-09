Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LRCX, CLX, VFC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 5,868 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 586,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 1,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 10,493 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,600 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 41,506 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 13,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

