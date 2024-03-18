Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LPLA, WAL, AA

Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 5,854 contracts, representing approximately 585,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,600 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 25,048 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,500 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LPLA options, WAL options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
