News & Insights

Markets
LPLA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LPLA, WAL, AA

March 18, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA), where a total of 2,110 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 211,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of LPLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 505,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,800 underlying shares of LPLA. Below is a chart showing LPLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw options trading volume of 5,854 contracts, representing approximately 585,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,600 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 25,048 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,500 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LPLA options, WAL options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding REV
 BCML Dividend History
 Institutional Holders of ACAX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LPLA
WAL
AA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.