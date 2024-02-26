Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LOW, WHR, JPM

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 6,093 contracts, representing approximately 609,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,800 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 38,209 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 3,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LOW options, WHR options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CRM Historical Stock Prices
MBSC YTD Return
Funds Holding AKA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.