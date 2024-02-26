Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LOW, WHR, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 12,563 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 6,093 contracts, representing approximately 609,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,800 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 38,209 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 3,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LOW options, WHR options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.