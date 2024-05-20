News & Insights

Markets
LOW

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LOW, CF, NCLH

May 20, 2024 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total of 11,957 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.4% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) options are showing a volume of 12,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 6,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 661,000 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 89,299 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 26,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LOW options, CF options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PSX Next Dividend Date
 CASH YTD Return
 IKAN Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOW
CF
NCLH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.