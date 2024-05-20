Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LOW, CF, NCLH

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) options are showing a volume of 12,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 6,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 661,000 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 89,299 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 26,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
