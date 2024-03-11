Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LEN, CHTR, URI

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 10,844 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 2,827 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 282,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 486,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LEN options, CHTR options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs
WGMI Videos
GMS Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.