Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LEN, CHTR, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total volume of 10,821 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.1% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 2,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 10,844 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 2,827 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 282,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 486,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LEN options, CHTR options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

