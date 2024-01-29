Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LCID, BA, DY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID), where a total volume of 279,769 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.4% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 45,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 92,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 3,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dycom Industries, Inc. (Symbol: DY) saw options trading volume of 1,328 contracts, representing approximately 132,800 underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of DY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 216,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of DY. Below is a chart showing DY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

