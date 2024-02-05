News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: LBRDA, MPWR, CRM

February 05, 2024 — 03:28 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liberty Broadband Corporation - Class A (Symbol: LBRDA), where a total of 521 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 52,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of LBRDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 107,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,000 underlying shares of LBRDA. Below is a chart showing LBRDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) saw options trading volume of 2,078 contracts, representing approximately 207,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of MPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 437,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $680 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,100 underlying shares of MPWR. Below is a chart showing MPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 25,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

