Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KTOS, RCL, APO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS), where a total volume of 3,079 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 307,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 703,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,400 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 13,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) saw options trading volume of 9,103 contracts, representing approximately 910,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 2,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,600 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:
