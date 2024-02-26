News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KRYS, ITRI, WING

February 26, 2024 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS), where a total of 3,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 342,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 102% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 335,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,500 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) saw options trading volume of 2,810 contracts, representing approximately 281,000 underlying shares or approximately 101.1% of ITRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,100 underlying shares of ITRI. Below is a chart showing ITRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 4,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 459,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.2% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 487,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,200 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

