Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KRYS, ITRI, WING

Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) saw options trading volume of 2,810 contracts, representing approximately 281,000 underlying shares or approximately 101.1% of ITRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,100 underlying shares of ITRI. Below is a chart showing ITRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 4,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 459,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.2% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 487,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,200 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KRYS options, ITRI options, or WING options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BRDS
APOG Dividend Growth Rate
ARBG Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.