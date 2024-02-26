Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KRYS, ITRI, WING

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS), where a total of 3,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 342,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 102% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 335,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,500 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) saw options trading volume of 2,810 contracts, representing approximately 281,000 underlying shares or approximately 101.1% of ITRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,100 underlying shares of ITRI. Below is a chart showing ITRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 4,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 459,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.2% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 487,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,200 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

