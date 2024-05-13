Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KMX, WBA, AKAM

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 66,186 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 594,000 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 12,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KMX options, WBA options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: OHI market cap history
DIS Price Target
KINS Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.