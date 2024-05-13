News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: KMX, WBA, AKAM

May 13, 2024 — 01:34 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total volume of 32,098 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 148% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 9,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 940,900 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 66,186 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 594,000 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 12,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

