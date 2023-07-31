Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: JPM, RMBS, PFE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 64,700 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 719,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) saw options trading volume of 6,430 contracts, representing approximately 643,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,500 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 117,589 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 6,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,100 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JPM options, RMBS options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
