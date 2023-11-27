Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INTU, GOOG, IBM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total of 5,859 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 585,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,700 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 82,905 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $136 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 11,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 15,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INTU options, GOOG options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: AAON Split History
Institutional Holders of GBT
FCX market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.