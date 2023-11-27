Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INTU, GOOG, IBM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total of 5,859 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 585,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,700 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 82,905 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $136 strike put option expiring December 01, 2023, with 11,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 15,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INTU options, GOOG options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.