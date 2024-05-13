Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INTC, TGT, WING

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 285,763 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 28.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 18,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 17,021 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,400 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 2,789 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 278,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 519,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,700 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

