Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IIPR, HIMS, M

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 12,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,000 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) options are showing a volume of 32,776 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 2,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,300 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
