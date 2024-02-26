News & Insights

IIPR

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: IIPR, HIMS, M

February 26, 2024 — 03:22 pm EST

February 26, 2024

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total of 970 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 97,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.8% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 190,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,300 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 12,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,000 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) options are showing a volume of 32,776 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 2,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,300 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IIPR options, HIMS options, or M options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
