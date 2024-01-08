Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HUN, BIRK, STNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN), where a total volume of 13,743 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.3% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 13,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Birkenstock Holding plc Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BIRK) options are showing a volume of 5,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 583,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.2% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 701,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 8,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 869,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.6% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 1,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,900 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUN options, BIRK options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

