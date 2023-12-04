Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HQY, LDOS, PLTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY), where a total of 4,082 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 408,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.1% of HQY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 679,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,500 underlying shares of HQY. Below is a chart showing HQY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) saw options trading volume of 3,844 contracts, representing approximately 384,400 underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of LDOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,100 underlying shares of LDOS. Below is a chart showing LDOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 389,255 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 69.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 19,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HQY options, LDOS options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
