Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: HLT, JBHT, ACN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total of 27,254 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 160.5% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 13,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) options are showing a volume of 5,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 588,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.4% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 704,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 12,951 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,100 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:
