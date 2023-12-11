Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, SIRI, M

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 290,407 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 29.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 28.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 33,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:
Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) saw options trading volume of 116,892 contracts, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares or approximately 103.2% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 19,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 174,774 contracts, representing approximately 17.5 million underlying shares or approximately 96.7% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 15,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
