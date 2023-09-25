Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOG, RUN, RTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 86,289 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 4,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,400 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 31,929 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 17,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 38,549 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,500 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, RUN options, or RTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.