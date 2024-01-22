Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GE, C, APA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total volume of 30,745 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.9% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,500 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 140,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 15,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 31,214 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 10,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

