Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GD, PANW, LLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD), where a total volume of 10,829 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.3% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 26,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 1,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 23,952 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 80.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 2,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
