Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FWRD, TWLO, REPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD), where a total of 1,500 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.8% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 172,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 23,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,300 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) saw options trading volume of 5,506 contracts, representing approximately 550,600 underlying shares or approximately 75.8% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 726,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FWRD options, TWLO options, or REPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.