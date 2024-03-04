Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FTAI, CSCO, FIX

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 86,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49.50 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 15,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) saw options trading volume of 1,583 contracts, representing approximately 158,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of FIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares of FIX. Below is a chart showing FIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FTAI options, CSCO options, or FIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
