Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FTAI, CSCO, FIX

March 04, 2024 — 03:40 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI), where a total of 3,625 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 362,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 875,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,700 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 86,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49.50 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 15,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) saw options trading volume of 1,583 contracts, representing approximately 158,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of FIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares of FIX. Below is a chart showing FIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

