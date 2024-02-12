News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FSLY, BL, OKTA

February 12, 2024 — 03:21 pm EST

February 12, 2024 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total of 21,664 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,700 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) saw options trading volume of 3,420 contracts, representing approximately 342,000 underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 482,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 10,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.7% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLY options, BL options, or OKTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
