Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FSLY, BL, OKTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total of 21,664 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,700 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL) saw options trading volume of 3,420 contracts, representing approximately 342,000 underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 482,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 10,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.7% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLY options, BL options, or OKTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
