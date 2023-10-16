Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FSLR, DE, SEDG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 8,692 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 869,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 6,166 contracts, representing approximately 616,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,400 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) options are showing a volume of 8,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 810,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,200 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

