Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FL, URI, ANET

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 2,744 contracts, representing approximately 274,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 591,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,300 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 13,831 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FL options, URI options, or ANET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
