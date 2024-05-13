Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FL, URI, ANET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), where a total of 13,382 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring June 07, 2024 , with 6,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,700 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 2,744 contracts, representing approximately 274,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 591,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,300 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 13,831 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FL options, URI options, or ANET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.