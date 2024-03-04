Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FL, PNC, WDC

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) saw options trading volume of 10,579 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 1,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,700 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 30,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FL options, PNC options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
