Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FL, PNC, WDC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), where a total volume of 14,789 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.6% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) saw options trading volume of 10,579 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 1,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,700 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 30,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FL options, PNC options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

