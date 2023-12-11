Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FDX, LYFT, TTWO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 7,145 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 714,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 91,823 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 21,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 8,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 893,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,600 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
