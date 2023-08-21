Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FANG, S, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total volume of 14,859 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.2% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 9,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,500 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S) saw options trading volume of 42,944 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 70.6% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 8,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,000 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 5,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 502,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 740,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
