Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: F, DDOG, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total volume of 274,340 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 17,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 18,734 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,900 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 309,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 639,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $785 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $785 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for F options, DDOG options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

