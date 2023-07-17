Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: F, DDOG, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total volume of 274,340 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 17,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 18,734 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,900 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 309,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 639,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $785 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $785 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for F options, DDOG options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETFs Holding MMC
Institutional Holders of UCL
FNA Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.