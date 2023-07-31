Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ETD, ADBE, ETRN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (Symbol: ETD), where a total of 7,585 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 758,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 401.6% of ETD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 188,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of ETD. Below is a chart showing ETD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 64,061 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 212.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 4,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN) saw options trading volume of 118,658 contracts, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares or approximately 173.1% of ETRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 108,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares of ETRN. Below is a chart showing ETRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

