Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DLTR, TSLA, PFE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total of 15,328 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.7% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 2,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,500 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 625,744 contracts, representing approximately 62.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 114.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 25,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 142,484 contracts, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,400 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, TSLA options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
