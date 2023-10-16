News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DLTR, TSLA, PFE

October 16, 2023 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total of 15,328 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.7% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 2,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,500 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 625,744 contracts, representing approximately 62.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 114.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 25,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 142,484 contracts, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,400 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
