Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DLR, UAL, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), where a total volume of 9,483 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 948,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,700 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 25,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44.50 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 3,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 217,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 13,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
