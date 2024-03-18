Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DIS, NKE, FLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 81,990 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 8,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 833,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 58,836 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 7,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,800 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 14,173 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 66.3% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 7,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,900 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, NKE options, or FLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.