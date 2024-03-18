Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DIS, NKE, FLR

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 58,836 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 7,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,800 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 14,173 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 66.3% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 7,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,900 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DIS options, NKE options, or FLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of TEVA
BFX market cap history
Yum! Brands RSI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.