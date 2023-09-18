Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DASH, MARA, RVLV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 17,563 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,200 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 174,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 20,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Revolve Group Inc (Symbol: RVLV) options are showing a volume of 7,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 755,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of RVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,800 underlying shares of RVLV. Below is a chart showing RVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DASH options, MARA options, or RVLV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
