Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CTLT, AAP, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT), where a total of 10,098 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.4% of CTLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,000 underlying shares of CTLT. Below is a chart showing CTLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) options are showing a volume of 16,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,400 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 28,518 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CTLT options, AAP options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
