Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CTAS, XP, IDCC

November 13, 2023 — 03:35 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS), where a total volume of 2,859 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 285,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.9% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,400 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP) options are showing a volume of 30,722 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 21,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Interdigital Inc (Symbol: IDCC) saw options trading volume of 1,761 contracts, representing approximately 176,100 underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of IDCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 262,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of IDCC. Below is a chart showing IDCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

