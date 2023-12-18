Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CSCO, PEP, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total volume of 96,316 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 24,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:
PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 23,079 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,100 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 52,011 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,500 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CSCO options, PEP options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
