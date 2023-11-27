Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CROX, SAVE, UPST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total of 13,523 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.8% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 3,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,800 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) saw options trading volume of 46,784 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 8,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,200 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 47,569 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 6,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 658,300 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
