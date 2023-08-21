Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CMG, NVDA, META

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 4,777 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 477,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 134.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 354,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1980 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1980 strike highlighted in orange:
NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 547,454 contracts, representing approximately 54.7 million underlying shares or approximately 124.3% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 17,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 207,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.2% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 9,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 969,700 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
