Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CHGG, OLN, DKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG), where a total of 10,578 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.4% of CHGG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,600 underlying shares of CHGG. Below is a chart showing CHGG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN) saw options trading volume of 8,291 contracts, representing approximately 829,100 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of OLN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,700 underlying shares of OLN. Below is a chart showing OLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 7,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 719,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,400 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHGG options, OLN options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

