Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CELH, ZS, CAVA

May 20, 2024 — 03:36 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH), where a total of 24,333 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 5,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,200 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 7,694 contracts, representing approximately 769,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 9,683 contracts, representing approximately 968,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 1,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,500 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

