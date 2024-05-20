Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CELH, ZS, CAVA

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 7,694 contracts, representing approximately 769,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 9,683 contracts, representing approximately 968,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 1,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,500 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
