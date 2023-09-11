Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CASY, ITRI, DBI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (Symbol: CASY), where a total volume of 1,120 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 112,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of CASY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 209,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,600 underlying shares of CASY. Below is a chart showing CASY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) options are showing a volume of 1,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 153,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of ITRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of ITRI. Below is a chart showing ITRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Designer Brands Inc (Symbol: DBI) options are showing a volume of 9,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 960,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of DBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,100 underlying shares of DBI. Below is a chart showing DBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CASY options, ITRI options, or DBI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
