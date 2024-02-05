Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CARR, TSN, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR), where a total volume of 39,353 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.6% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 13,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 15,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 1,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,600 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 4,367 contracts, representing approximately 436,700 underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 746,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CARR options, TSN options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stocks Being Bought By Hedge Funds
MITT Next Dividend Date
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BWS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.