Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CARR, TSN, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR), where a total volume of 39,353 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.6% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 13,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 15,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 1,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,600 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 4,367 contracts, representing approximately 436,700 underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 746,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

