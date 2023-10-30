Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: C, MAR, GEHC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 87,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 7,053 contracts, representing approximately 705,300 underlying shares or approximately 43% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) saw options trading volume of 9,365 contracts, representing approximately 936,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of GEHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of GEHC. Below is a chart showing GEHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for C options, MAR options, or GEHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.