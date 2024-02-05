Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BURL, AMR, FDMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 10,022 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.6% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 791,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,500 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 2,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 215,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.6% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,900 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FDMT) options are showing a volume of 5,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 503,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.4% of FDMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares of FDMT. Below is a chart showing FDMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BURL options, AMR options, or FDMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

