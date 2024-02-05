Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BURL, AMR, FDMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 10,022 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 126.6% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 791,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,500 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 2,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 215,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.6% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,900 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FDMT) options are showing a volume of 5,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 503,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.4% of FDMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares of FDMT. Below is a chart showing FDMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BURL options, AMR options, or FDMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: TXN Stock Predictions
FXD shares outstanding history
CAMB Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.