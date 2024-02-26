Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BMBL, HOOD, U

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 266,339 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 158.7% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 21,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 122,970 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 144.7% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 9,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 945,400 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BMBL options, HOOD options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: BFO Videos
ECHO Options Chain
Kelly Services Past Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.