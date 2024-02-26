News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BMBL, HOOD, U

February 26, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

February 26, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL), where a total of 34,564 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 164.6% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 3,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,900 underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 266,339 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 158.7% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 21,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 122,970 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 144.7% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 9,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 945,400 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BMBL options, HOOD options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

