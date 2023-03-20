Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, NVDA, META

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 4,468 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 446,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 373,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1260 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1260 strike highlighted in orange:
NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 470,713 contracts, representing approximately 47.1 million underlying shares or approximately 89.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 27,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 205,563 contracts, representing approximately 20.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 14,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
