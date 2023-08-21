Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, NFLX, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 6,483 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 648,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 198.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 326,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3260 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3260 strike highlighted in orange:
Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 90,902 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 174% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 5,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,800 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 21,650 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $525 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:
